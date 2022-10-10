Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school was decorated with flowers and rangoli on the occasion of Dasehra. Students came dressed up as Lord Rama, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman and a play on The Ramayana was shown to them. The festive mood gripped the students as they saw the effigy of Ravana, made up of waste papers and bamboo sticks. Songs and hymns in the praise of Lord Rama echoed in school. Depicting the triumph of good over evil, the effigy of Ravana was consigned to flames by students. Teachers highlighted the importance of the festival. Principal Ravinder Kumar congratulated students for their performance. School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar appreciated the efforts put in by everyone.
