Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Various activities were conducted for students to mark the festival if lights. The day commenced with a special morning assembly wherein students delivered speeches on the significance of the day. The campus was lit up with diyas and lanterns. Students presented a cultural programme and participated in events like classroom decoration, rangoli-making, pottery-making, diya decoration, candle and thali decoration. Pupils were encouraged to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. Principal Ravinder Kumar appreciated the efforts of the students.