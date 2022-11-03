Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Halloween's Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Motilal Nehru Public School. Students from Pre nursery to Class II participated in the party. They dressed up as ghosts, witches, vampires, zombies, fictional characters, etc., and organised parades, parties and gatherings on Halloween. The auditorium was transformed into a scary room for the children to soak in the Halloween spirit. Students played fun Halloween games and creative pumpkin carving ideas. The mysterious lights and music set the mood for the celebration. There were ramp walks and games for the children.
