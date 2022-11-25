Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Students from classes VI to X organised Youth Parliament on the premises. The Principal started the programme by lighting the lamp. The Parliament was led by Nidhi, Social Science teacher. Children played the role of Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, Defense Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Members. The assembly hall of the school was prepared like the real Parliament of the country. Members of the Opposition questioned the ministers on their activities. Various issues, including Reservation Bill 2022, Home Minister's resolution to repeal Section 370 and 37A, Inflation and Population Control Bill etc, were raised. Appreciating the efforts of children, Chairman Sandeep Dahiya said such activities help children to know about the dignity of the Parliament and they become aware of politics and law and order of the country. Principal Ravindra Kumar said the Youth Parliament programme was organised with an aim to empower the youth of India.