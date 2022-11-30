Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Investiture ceremony was organised on the premises of the school. Junior Head Boy, Junior Head Girl, Junior House Captain, Junior House Sports Captain, Junior House Cultural Captain, Junior Discipline Captain were appointed. Apart from this, Junior House Vice Captain, Junior Sports Vice Captain, Junior Cultural Vice Captain, Junior Discipline Vice-Captain were also appointed. The function was organised by the Principal of the school Ravindra Kumar by lighting the lamp. On this occasion, an oath was administered to the elected members of the student council that they would faithfully perform their duties. The newly selected students also expressed their gratitude and assured to perform their duties with sincerity.