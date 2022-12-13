Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Grandparents Day was celebrated at school with great enthusiasm. The programme was presided over by school administrator VP Sharma. The chief guest inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. At the beginning, the ancient culture of Haryana was depicted through various tableaux and small children of the school welcomed their grandparents by singing ‘Twamev Mata Cha Pita Twamev’. The children enthralled everyone by colourful presentations. School Principal Ravindra Kumar expressed his gratitude to all grandparents for participating in the programme.