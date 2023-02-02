Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Republic Day was celebrated on the school premises. Principal Ravindra Kumar, School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surendra Kumar saluted the Tricolour after hoisting it. Many cultural activities were organised. Patriotic group songs, poems and items showing gratitude to the martyrs were presented. School Principal Ravindra Kumar while addressing the students said, “The country gives us everything, we should also learn to give something.” Sandeep Dahiya, while addressing the students, said the school should inculcate patriotism in the students by organising such programmes from time to time. Little students of the primary section enthralled everyone by presenting activities full of patriotism. Documentaries based on the life of great freedom fighters were shown to the students in the school.