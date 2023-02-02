Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Republic Day was celebrated on the school premises. Principal Ravindra Kumar, School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surendra Kumar saluted the Tricolour after hoisting it. Many cultural activities were organised. Patriotic group songs, poems and items showing gratitude to the martyrs were presented. School Principal Ravindra Kumar while addressing the students said, “The country gives us everything, we should also learn to give something.” Sandeep Dahiya, while addressing the students, said the school should inculcate patriotism in the students by organising such programmes from time to time. Little students of the primary section enthralled everyone by presenting activities full of patriotism. Documentaries based on the life of great freedom fighters were shown to the students in the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...