Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Students of the "Saplings" branch of the primary wing of Motilal Nehru Public School learned new artistic and practical study skills by participating in various competitions and studying educational activities in an interactive way. In this programme, according to the IQ and age of students, the children were taught self-learning styles on each subject in an interactive way. From the known to the unknown, from simple to difficult, and by adopting experimental methods according to the subject, emphasis was laid on strengthening the study style and mental development of the children. For the intellectual development of the students, they were made to participate in the activities beneficials for their physical, social and spiritual development.