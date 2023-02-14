Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A farewell function was organised for students of Class XII recently. The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of a lamp. A colourful programme was presented by students of Classes XI and XII. Besides poetry recitation, solo song, solo dance and group dance performances were given. Class XII students reminisced their school journey and shared their experiences. The Chairman of the Management Committee, Sandeep Dahiya, and Principal Ravindra Kumar gave best wishes to students for a bright future and inspired them to move forward by making their lives successful with discipline, hard work and dedication. Students made teachers participate in various activities. Class XII students gave gifts to all teachers and staff of the school, which made this farewell ceremony memorable.