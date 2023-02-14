Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A farewell function was organised for students of Class XII recently. The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of a lamp. A colourful programme was presented by students of Classes XI and XII. Besides poetry recitation, solo song, solo dance and group dance performances were given. Class XII students reminisced their school journey and shared their experiences. The Chairman of the Management Committee, Sandeep Dahiya, and Principal Ravindra Kumar gave best wishes to students for a bright future and inspired them to move forward by making their lives successful with discipline, hard work and dedication. Students made teachers participate in various activities. Class XII students gave gifts to all teachers and staff of the school, which made this farewell ceremony memorable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...