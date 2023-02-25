Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Under the Inspire Award Standard Scheme, 30 students of the school have presented innovations based on various standards. Vidyarthi Rajdev, a student of Class VIII, succeeded in determining his position in the competition by presenting a "Milk Boiler Alarm". By measuring the temperature of the milk before boiling, his technique is helpful in keeping the milk safe for a certain time. He received a prize of Rs 10,000 under the aegis of the Government of India under the scheme.