Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school team received the Golden National Arrow Award at the national-level scouts and guides competition. The competition was held at Gadhpuri Palwal, in which the school team stood first. Such competitions are organised from time to time by the Government of Haryana so that children are taught academic skills, leadership skills, ethics, social work and self-protection tricks, along with studies. Congratulating the children, the school president, Sandeep Dahiya, said the adventure camps organised at the national level developed a spirit of adventure in children. These developed qualities of decision-making and living with limited resources in children and prepares them for challenges in life. Principal Ravindra Kumar congratulated the team and honoured them with a citation. He said every school should have a scouts and guides unit, as it promoted physical and intellectual development in children, besides instilling moral values in them. School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surendra Kumar said service was the basic mantra of the scouts and guides movement.