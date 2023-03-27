Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

To celebrate the progress and development of the students, the Pre-Primary wing of Motilal Nehru Public School celebrated Graduation Day last week. The event was organised in the auditorium of the school which was converted into a colourful oriole. The programme started with the encouraging words of school Principal Ravindra Kumar. Tiny tots presented the graduation song and a dance performance. Various races practiced by the children enthralled the audience. The little cherubs conducted the programme flawlessly. After this, the students were dressed in graduation caps and gowns and were given certificates in the form of degrees. Young children were awarded unique adjectives describing their strengths.