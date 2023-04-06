Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Wazir Dhul, national and international level wrestler coach, was the chief guest at the inaugural session of Kabaddi game with indoor mat. On the occasion, a kabaddi match was also organised by the players of the school, after which Wazir Dhul addressed the children. He said the children could achieve their goals with hard work and dedication. He congratulated the school administration for providing all facilities equipped with state-of-the-art techniques to the students in sports and encouraged the students to take advantage of these facilities and move forward. On the occasion, the Chairman of the School Management Committee, Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravindra Kumar inspired the students to shape up their hidden talents with hard work and dedication
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day
Accuses Opposition parties of being tied to nepotism, dynast...
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The RBI expects the real GDP for ’23-24 to be 6.5 per cent
Lok Sabha Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die
As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members com...
Opposition parties take out ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk
Also boycott the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after t...
Bihar YouTuber detained in Tamil Nadu under NSA for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers
Madurai Crime Branch police register a case against Kashyap ...