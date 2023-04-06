Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Wazir Dhul, national and international level wrestler coach, was the chief guest at the inaugural session of Kabaddi game with indoor mat. On the occasion, a kabaddi match was also organised by the players of the school, after which Wazir Dhul addressed the children. He said the children could achieve their goals with hard work and dedication. He congratulated the school administration for providing all facilities equipped with state-of-the-art techniques to the students in sports and encouraged the students to take advantage of these facilities and move forward. On the occasion, the Chairman of the School Management Committee, Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravindra Kumar inspired the students to shape up their hidden talents with hard work and dedication