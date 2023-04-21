Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The inauguration ceremony of Naveen Vadya Vrind Shala was organised in the music department of the school. Haryanvi actor, singer and director Ramkesh Jeevanpur participated in the music programme. As a special guest, senior artist of Natya Kala Manch Ramesh Bhanwala also attended the event.
