Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

To salute the hard work put in by the labour force, a special assembly was organised at the school on Labour Day. On this occasion children presented poetry recitation, dance performance as well as role play of various assistants. The teachers told the children about the importance of the Labour Day and its importance. Children expressed their gratitude to the helping staff in their school like drivers, peons, guards, gardeners, electricians etc. and presented handmade cards and photo frames to them as a mark of respect.