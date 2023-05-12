Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Investiture ceremony was organised on the premises of the school. Students from Class I to V took part in the ceremony. Head Boy, Head Girl, House Captain, House Sports Captain, House Cultural Captain, Eco Club Captain, NSS Captain were appointed on the occasion. The annual calendar of school activities was also released for the students. The ceremony was inaugurated by the Chairman of Management Committee, Sandeep Dahiya, and Principal Ravindra Kumar. On the occasion, the newly elected members of the student council were administered the oath that they would perform their assigned duties with devotion. The newly selected students also expressed their gratitude and assured to perform their duties with utmost devotion. Cultural programmes were presented by the students during the programme.
