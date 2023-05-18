Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school feels very proud for producing 100 per cent result in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations. In Class XII, 20 children scored more than 90 per cent, 40 children scored more than 80 per cent and 70 children were in merit. Anand from the Medical stream has topped the stream with 92%. Shubham from Non-Medical stream has topped the stream with 92%. Garima from Commerce stream has topped the school with 97%. In Arts, Shivam excelled with 96%. Like every year, the Class X result is 100%. 38 children secured above 90% marks and 56 children were in merit. In Class X, Kuldeep has topped the school with 98%, Ravinder got 95%, Jagdish got 94%, Jagbir Singh got 94%, Vikas Narendra Dutt got 94%.