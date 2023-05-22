Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The investiture ceremony was organised on the premises of the school. Students of classes VI to class XII participated in the investiture ceremony. Head Boy, Head Girl, House Captain, House Sports Captain, House Cultural Captain, Eco Club Captain, NSS Captain were appointed. Apart from this, House Vice-Captain, Sports Vice-Captain, Cultural Vice-Captain, Eco Club Vice-Captain, NSS Vice-Captain were also appointed. The ceremony was organised by the Chairman of the Management Committee, Sandeep Dahiya, and the Principal of the school, Ravinder Kumar, by lighting the lamp. On the occasion, the elected members of the student council were administered the oath that they would carry out their assigned duties with devotion. The newly selected students also expressed their gratitude and assured that they would perform their duties well. Cultural programmes were also presented by the students. Sandeep Dahiya told the students that the investiture ceremony was an important occasion as it taught them the lifelong skill of being powerful and caring at the same time. He said they were the future of the country and inspired them to face challenges.