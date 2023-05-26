Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A new chapter has been added to the Sports Department of the school. The inauguration ceremony of the swimming pool was attended by Jind MLA Krishna Mida and Kamini Ashri (social worker) as chief guests, while the school management committee chairman Sandeep Dahiya, Principal Ravindee Kumar, school administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar were present during the programme. The Jind MLA said the swimming pool was one of the biggest swimming pool in Jind. He further said swimming was the best physical exercise and the future of children was bright in swimming.