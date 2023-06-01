Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Pink Day was celebrated on Saturday by the schools. The students of classes Pre Nursery, UKG and LKG participated enthusiastically in the competition. To mark the occasion, the little kids arrived at school dressed in pink-colour clothes and the classrooms were also decorated with pink balloons and decorations. To show the importance of pink colour, the teachers showed pink-coloured objects such as fruits and birds. Pink colour flower pasting was also done by the students.