Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Pink Day was celebrated on Saturday by the schools. The students of classes Pre Nursery, UKG and LKG participated enthusiastically in the competition. To mark the occasion, the little kids arrived at school dressed in pink-colour clothes and the classrooms were also decorated with pink balloons and decorations. To show the importance of pink colour, the teachers showed pink-coloured objects such as fruits and birds. Pink colour flower pasting was also done by the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...