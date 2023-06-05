Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A pajama party was organised in the Sapling Branch of the Primary Department of Motilal the school. The party started with a special assembly. After which a brief description was given on the Pajama Party. Tiny tots and teachers participated in the gathering in casual night wears, pajamas and shirts. Magic painting, speech by the tiny tots on their favorite toys, stories was the highlight of the day's event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers’ protest: Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh meet Home Minister Amit Shah, share concerns
No decision was reached at the meeting, said a source
Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Focus on various key aspects of India-US defence ties and th...
Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested
Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...
Woman dead, 5 Hemkund Sahib pilgrims rescued after avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Atlakoti
The SDRF team found the body of female pilgrim, Kamaljit Kau...
Odisha triple train crash: Railways resume passenger trains services on tracks in Balasore
Puri Vande Bharat passes through accident site after tracks ...