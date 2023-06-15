Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A nine-day summer camp was organised at the school. Various activities were organised for the students. On the ninth day of the camp, the children were trained in fireless cooking and were taught yoga, swimming, basic grammar. School teachers Meena Kumari and Poonam Sangwan along with the children helped in preparing a variety of dishes such as sandwiches, juices etc. The little chefs displayed their talent by presenting many innovative dishes. The students dressed up in colourful aprons and caps prepared healthy and nutritious dishes.
