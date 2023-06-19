Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The 15-day summer camp on the school premises came to an end. Organised under the direction of school Principal Ravindra Kumar, students from classes I to VIII participated in the camp. The children received knowledge and training in various artistic activities like yoga, dance, badminton, shooting, boxing, movie, fireless cooking, mango shake, juice, swimming, etiquette, basic grammar etc. Sandeep Dahiya, Chairman of the School Management Committee, appreciated the efforts of the staff and students. Ravindra Kumar congratulated all the participants of the camp. Appreciation letters were distributed to the students.