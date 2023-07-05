Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A three-day academic session was organised for teachers at the school. Teachers from schools like Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Maharaja Agrasen and SD Narwana also participated. The training will enhance the teaching capacity of teachers. New technology and teaching methods will raise their intellectual level. School Principal Ravinder Kumar said, “The mind and brain of students are filled with soft feelings. Teachers have a unique role to give the right direction to their thoughts. A child is like raw clay. The way you mould it, it will get moulded in that shape. It remains in his mind and heart throughout his life. During the training camp, all the teachers of the school were trained, so that their teaching could be strengthened and they could contribute to building the future of the students.” Resource persons were Dr Bani, Rekha Chauhan and Rita Arora from the CBSE.