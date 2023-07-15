Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The new dance observatory was inaugurated in the Department of Dance at the school. Dr Vishal Gupta was the special guest. The programme started with lighting the lamp in front of Maa Saraswati. School management committee president Sandeep Dahiya, Principal Ravinder Kumar, school administrator VP Sharma and head co-ordinator Surender Kumar welcomed the dignitaries. Children presented a cultural programme.
