Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Naksh, a student of the school, received a silver medal in the Taekwondo Competition at the state level. The competition was held in Panchkula on June 28. Ten school students participated in the event, in which Naksh won a silver medal. Naksh gave the credit of his victory to his Taekwondo coach and his parents. School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Co-ordinator Surender said one should participate in sports for their all-round development of the personality.
