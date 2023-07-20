Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Mango Day and Yellow Day were celebrated in the Sapling Branch of the Primary Department of the school. Children reached the school in yellow clothes. Classrooms were decorated with yellow balloons and similar decorations. The students gave their presentation on yellow colour and learned about the importance of the colour. Teachers informed the students about the varieties of mangoes. Yellow coloured flower pasting was also done by students. Students from pre-nursery to Class I participated in the competition on Yellow Day. There was also presentation of Yellow Day pasting, yellow fruit and poetry, dance, etc.
