Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Students of the school visited Domino’s Pizza and learnt how a healthy pizza is prepared. The cooking class was attended by children from Class II to V and they were introduced to healthy pizza recipes. Students came to know how a Domino’s Pizza kitchen operates and understand the importance of cleanliness and safety in a professional kitchen environment.
