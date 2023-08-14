Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A Green Day event was organised at the school to promote a sense of environmental responsibility and awareness. The event turned out to be a resounding success, involving the students in various activities centred around the theme of environmental sustainability. Students enthusiastically participated in the tree plantation initiative, which brought more greenery to the school campus and inculcated a sense of responsibility towards nature, wherein students were taught creative ways to reuse everyday items and reduce waste. School Principal Ravinder Kumar expressed happiness over the tremendous participation and enthusiasm shown by the students during the Green Day programme.