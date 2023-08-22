Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The spirit of patriotism and cultural diversity came alive at Eklavya Stadium as the school participated in the Independence Day cultural programme. The remarkable performance of the school fetched them the coveted second position. Tohana MLA Devender Babli honoured the participants by giving them prizes. The event witnessed an impressive display of talent by the students who put up myriad performances that showcased the rich tapestry of India’s heritage and unity in diversity. The MLNPS contingent displayed their artistic prowess and dedication through a mesmerising cultural performance which enthralled the audience. Managing Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya expressed pride in the achievement of the students and the efforts made in the cultural programme.
