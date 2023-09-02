Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in the Sapling Branch of the Primary Department of the school. Small children presented a colourful programme. The children also participated in the rakhi-making competition. Tiny tots mesmerised everyone by making colourful rakhis in the competition. Small children tied rakhis to each other and also fed sweets. Principal Ravinder Kumar praised the young children and explained the importance of the festival.
