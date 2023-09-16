Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A wonderful programme was organised on Janmashtami in the sapling branch of the primary department of the school. Young children enthralled everyone by presenting beautiful programmes and dance recitals. Pre-nursery children dressed up in Radha-Krishna costumes and staged a dance. Children of Class I and Class II enthralled everyone by playing different roles dressed as Radha and Krishna. The function was organised under the chairmanship of Pooja Pasrija. School Principal Ravinder Kumar told the children about the personality of Krishna and heartily congratulated them on Janmashtami. Sneha, Sarita, Neha and other members were present on the occasion.