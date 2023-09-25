Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Sagar, a student of the school, won silver medal in kho-kho in the 56th state-level tournament, held in Kaithal. Earlier, Sagar had won gold medal in a sports competition at the district level (Jind). Sagar has also played in Faridabad Mahakumbh and twice at national level in Ranchi. Sagar has been playing kho-kho since Class III and due to his hard work has been selected at the national level. Sagar gave credit for his victory to his kho-kho coach and his parents. School Principal Ravinder Kumar welcomed Sagar at the school and wished him a bright future. School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender said, “One should participate in sports for all-round development.”
