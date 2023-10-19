Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A Sanskrit shloka recitation competition was organised on the premises of the school. The subject of shloka recitation was ‘Vidya and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta’. Under the direction of Sanskrit teacher Poonam Sangwan, students of Class VI to VIII participated. Aarju of Class VIII got the first position. The second position was won by Khushi of Class VI and Diksha of Class VII. The third position was secured by Sonakshi, Sneha and Yash Arora of Class VII. The role of the jury was played by School Administrator VP Sharma and Principal Ravinder Kumar. Principal Ravinder Kumar encouraged the students.
