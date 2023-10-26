Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Harsh, student of the school, showed his prowess in the cricket team at the state level. The competition took place in Jhajjar. In this competition, only Harsh was selected for the national level competition in the entire Jind district. Earlier, Harsh participated in the Under-14 Cricket National and got the third position, which. The competition was held in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Motilal Nehru Public School is the only training institute in Jind district in which more than 100 students are being imparted training. Harsh, a promising student of the school, also keeps practicing continuously in the cricket team and due to his hard work, Harsh has been selected for the national tournament, which is going to be held in Bihar. Harsh gave credit for his victory to school cricket coach Pramod and his parents.
