Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Students of the school had a great time in the children’s festival going on at Bal Bhawan. The programme is being organised by the Child Welfare Council, Haryana Government. School students gave excellent performances in various competitions and qualified for zonal and state-level competitions. Both the teams of Group 3 and 4 of group dance got the first place. The teams of Group 1 and 2 secured second and third position. In the group song competition, students of the school secured second and third place in group two and three, respectively. Students also got the second and third position in solo song. Sonakshi performed brilliantly by securing the fourth position in ‘Best Dramebaaz’.