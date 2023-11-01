Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. School president Sandeep Dahiya was the chief guest. Many social programmes were presented by students. Apart from this, they showcased their acting ability by playing various characters of the Ramayan in the drama staging of beautiful incident of Ram Katha and Sita Swayamvar.
