Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Aditya Bura, a student of the school, won gold medal in branch model in 55 kg senior category and gold medal in 55 kg in junior category in the All India Karate Championship. The competition was held in Haridwar. Before this, Aditya Bura had won gold medal at the district level. Aditya Bura gave the credit of his victory to his coach and his parents. Principal Ravindee Kumar welcomed Aditya Bura on his arrival at the school.
