Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school's girls cricket team (U-17) won the state level final match. Sarika, Jyoti, Purva and Nancy from the school excelled amidst the unparalleled performance of the team. In the competition, Jind team defeated Rohtak team by 40 runs. School Management Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya congratulated the entire team for their success.
