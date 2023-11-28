Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Two bright students of Class VIII of the school, Kamakshi and Ishika, have secured second and third rank, respectively, at the district level in the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2023-24. Managing Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravinder Kumar honoured Kamakshi and Ishika with certificates and trophies.
