Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school organised a function to felicitate its meritorious students. Ankit Choksey (IAS officer), Vikas Malik and Neha Nohria were the chief guests. The ‘Merit Eve’ also included a segment, ‘Theatre on Air’, which gave an engaging and thought-provoking dramatic presentation. Meritorious students were honoured by Principal Ravinder Kumar. Chairman Sandeep Dahiya encouraged the awardees to “win the tough battle” with confidence.

#Jind