Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Ayush Garg of Class V secured first position in the National Accuracy Test Abacus Championship. Ayush competed with over 2,000 students from across the country in the championship that was held at Guru Harkrishna Public School, New Delhi. His exceptional skill, accuracy and dedication led him to achieve the top position.

