Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A social science exhibition was organised in the school. The exhibition showed how interest in education and thinking ability has increased among the students. The exhibition provided a platform to make students aware of social and historical issues. The projects and productions in the field of social sciences presented the ideas of the students in detail. Students presented their viewpoints on social problems, historical events and social changes through mutual debate and presentation. Managing Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravinder Kumar appreciated the efforts of the children.
