Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A rally was organised to celebrate the brilliance of the students of the school who have been awarded at the national level. To boost the enthusiasm of the children, Jind MLA Krishna Midha came to the school and encouraged the children to move forward. Managing Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya, Principal Ravinder Kumar, Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar said, “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of these winners and extend our support and best wishes to them so that they can achieve success in the coming moments.”

