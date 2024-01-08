Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The closing ceremony of the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp at the school was filled with music and dance. The ceremony was inaugurated by lighting a lamp. NSS Officer Surender Kumar gave detailed information about the week-long programme and said the camp was full of conducted various activities, which included yoga, community service, literary workshop, environment protection, social function, police school, etc. Everyone got the opportunity to support in different areas and cooperate in the works understanding their capabilities. Managing Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravinder Kumar addressed the volunteers with their motivational words. NSS Officer Surender Kumar presented a detailed report of the work done during the camp, during which the students were selected as the best volunteers for their excellent performance.
