Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

As many as 20 students of the school participated in the Hindi Olympiad competition. Yash, a student of Class VIII, and Yug, a student of Class V, secured first position in the Hindi Olympiad examination and won gold medals at the national level. Anu of Class VIII secured the second position. All students who appeared in the Olympiad examination were honoured with certificates and were encouraged to work harder in future. Yash and Yug, who won gold medals, were honoured and congratulated by school management committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya, Principal Ravinder Kumar, school administrator VP Sharma, head coordinator Surender Kumar.

