Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

As many as 20 students of the school participated in the Hindi Olympiad competition. Yash, a student of Class VIII, and Yug, a student of Class V, secured first position in the Hindi Olympiad examination and won gold medals at the national level. Anu of Class VIII secured the second position. All students who appeared in the Olympiad examination were honoured with certificates and were encouraged to work harder in future. Yash and Yug, who won gold medals, were honoured and congratulated by school management committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya, Principal Ravinder Kumar, school administrator VP Sharma, head coordinator Surender Kumar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Haryana Police nab 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Godara gang after encounter in Nuh
The accused are wanted for Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin Majr...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...
Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions
The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam wit...