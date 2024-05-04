Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

To salute the efforts of the labour force, the school organised a special assembly on Labour Day. Children presented poems, dances, speeches as well as roleplays of various helpers. Teachers told the children about Labour Day and its importance. Children expressed their gratitude to the helpers in their school, like drivers, peons, guards, gardeners, electricians, etc, and presented them handmade cards and photo frames to thank them as a mark of respect. Managing Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya congratulated all staff members.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jind