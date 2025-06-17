DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, holds workshop on photography

Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, holds workshop on photography

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
On the ninth day of the ongoing summer camp at the school, an informative workshop on photography and videography was organised for the students. In this session, students were introduced to essential elements of photography such as proper use of mobile and digital cameras, lighting techniques, framing, angle setting, subject selection and storytelling.

