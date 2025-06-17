Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, holds workshop on photography

On the ninth day of the ongoing summer camp at the school, an informative workshop on photography and videography was organised for the students. In this session, students were introduced to essential elements of photography such as proper use of mobile and digital cameras, lighting techniques, framing, angle setting, subject selection and storytelling.
