Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organises cleanliness programme

On Gandhi Jayanti, Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organised a cleanliness and awareness programme under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, led by its National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. The initiative aimed to promote cleanliness, discipline, responsibility and social participation. First-Year and Second-Year NCC cadets cleaned the school premises and surrounding areas and sensitised people to proper waste disposal and the importance of maintaining clean public spaces. They emphasised that cleanliness is the responsibility of every citizen and pledged to incorporate Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of cleanliness into their daily lives. A writing competition was also held for NCC cadets.

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