Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organises farewell ceremony for Class XII students

Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organised a farewell ceremony for Class XII students, hosted by the students of Class XI, at the school auditorium. The event was marked by warmth, enthusiasm and emotional moments. The programme began with a traditional welcome, followed by a colourful cultural presentation featuring dances, songs, skits and poetry, which captivated the audience and reflected fond memories shared with the outgoing batch. The Class XII students shared their experiences and expressed gratitude towards their teachers and the institution for imparting values, discipline and confidence. Addressing the gathering, Management Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravindra Kumar encouraged the students to remain committed to their values and hard work as they step into a new phase of life. Titles such as Mr Farewell and Ms Farewell added excitement to the event. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of mementoes and a group photograph, marking an emotional yet joyful farewell.

