DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organises farewell ceremony for Class XII students

Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organises farewell ceremony for Class XII students

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:27 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organised a farewell ceremony for Class XII students, hosted by the students of Class XI, at the school auditorium. The event was marked by warmth, enthusiasm and emotional moments. The programme began with a traditional welcome, followed by a colourful cultural presentation featuring dances, songs, skits and poetry, which captivated the audience and reflected fond memories shared with the outgoing batch. The Class XII students shared their experiences and expressed gratitude towards their teachers and the institution for imparting values, discipline and confidence. Addressing the gathering, Management Committee Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravindra Kumar encouraged the students to remain committed to their values and hard work as they step into a new phase of life. Titles such as Mr Farewell and Ms Farewell added excitement to the event. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of mementoes and a group photograph, marking an emotional yet joyful farewell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts